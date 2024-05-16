Gurugram man who ran over IT company manager with car arrested

The man accused of killing a manager of an IT company by running him over with a car was finally arrested on Thursday, police said.

He thrashed his 31-year-old neighbour over an argument before running him over with his car and dragging him for several metres on the bonnet of the car, they said.

According to the police, 36-year-old Manoj Bhardwaj alias Manav, a resident of Sector 49, was arrested by a team of police crime unit on Thursday from IFFCO Chowk, they added.

A senior police officer said that they are questioning the accused and will take him on police remand after being produced in a city court on tomorrow.

The incident took place in the South City 2 on Sohna Road late Sunday night. The younger brother of the deceased, who too was dragged by the car, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now stated to be stable but under treatment, police added.

During interrogation, Bhardwaj said that the deceased Rishabh Jasuja and his brother Ranjak Jasuja had bought a PG in the street where he lived, according to police. The road leading to his house was often clogged due to the presence of many vehicles, the accused told police.

''On the day of the incident, he (Bhardwaj) went to the PG and asked the manager to remove the car. Rishabh and Ranjak came and a fight broke out between them,'' the investigating officer said.

Bhardwaj's uncle's son Surendra and his friend also reached the spot and they thrashed Rishbh and Ranjak. Later, Bhardwaj killed Rishabh by crushing him with his car in a fit of rage and fled the scene, the IO said.

According to police, Bhardwaj got into his Hyundai Creta car, hit the two brothers and dragged both of them on the car's bonnet for around 20 metres. The entire act was captured on CCTV. An FIR was registered at the Sector 50 Police Station on Monday.

''The injured brother of the deceased is still being treated in the hospital and his condition is stable now. We are conducting raids to nab the other accused,'' said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

