US to speed up immigration cases of recent border crossers in new program
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 01:31 IST
The Biden administration will speed up the immigration court cases of some single adults caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under a new program announced on Thursday, part of a broader effort to reduce illegal immigration in the run-up to Nov. 5 elections, senior administration officials said.
