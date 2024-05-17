Further funding of $63.644 Million for Surf Life Saving and Coastguard

Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey have announced a substantial funding increase of $63.644 million over four years for Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand. This funding injection aims to ensure these vital organizations can continue their crucial work of keeping people safe in, on, and around the water.

Brown highlighted the significance of these organizations in safeguarding Kiwis during water-based activities, especially during the summer months when beach outings are a quintessential part of New Zealand culture. He emphasized the need for continued efforts to reduce the country's high drowning toll, with Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand playing pivotal roles in achieving this goal.

The funding will cover various operational expenses, including rescue equipment, facilities, maintenance, lifeguard training, and gear. It will also support beach and coastal safety initiatives, as well as the maintenance and upgrade of lifesaving club buildings. This investment acknowledges the invaluable contribution of the close to 4,500 volunteer lifeguards who selflessly dedicate their time to keeping the public safe.

Coastguard New Zealand, which rescues over 6,000 individuals annually, will receive funding for personal protective equipment, critical marine communications equipment, and emergency call-out rescue services for recreational boat users in distress.

Minister Doocey stressed the government's commitment to reducing the country's tragically high drowning toll by investing in frontline organizations like Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand. He emphasized that this funding would enable these organizations to save hundreds of lives each year and ensure the safe return of thousands of people after water-based activities.

Looking ahead, Brown hinted at further investments in frontline services in Budget 2024, along with tax relief measures for low- and middle-income workers. This reaffirms the government's dedication to prioritizing public safety and supporting essential services across New Zealand.