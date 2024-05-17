Aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier, US says
The U.S. Central Command said on Friday that trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza at 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).
No U.S. troops went ashore in Gaza, it added. "This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations," U.S. Centcom said.
