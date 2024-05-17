Left Menu

State Bank of Sikkim lodges FIR against 3 officials for embezzlement of Rs 69 crore

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of Sikkim has lodged an FIR with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) against three officials of the bank for alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds amounting to over Rs 69 crore, an official said on Friday.

The bank has accused three officials - Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, general manager (operations), Tsewang Dorjee Lepcha, assistant manager (IT) and Tilak Rai, senior accounts assistant for embezzlement of funds in the FIR.

The FIR lodged on May 14 stated that the three officials opened various fixed deposit accounts in the name of government officials while investing the remaining misappropriated bank funds in ''various immovable and movable assets''.

The bank requested the CID to immediately freeze all assets including movable (bank accounts, FDs, shares, mutual funds) and immovable properties that are recorded in their personal name as well as in the name of their immediate family members.

The State Bank of Sikkim is an autonomous body under the Government of Sikkim..

The CID said a case has been registered and they are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

