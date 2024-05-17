Left Menu

TMC Leader Attacked and Injured in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

A local TMC leader was shot at in West Bengals Cooch Behar district, police said on Friday.Animesh Roy, the panchayat pradhan of Lalbazar in Sitalkuchi, was returning home along with an aide on Thursday night when he was attacked, they said.Armed men, who are yet to be identified, fired targetting him.

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:46 IST
TMC Leader Attacked and Injured in West Bengal's Cooch Behar
  • Country:
  • India

A local TMC leader was shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Friday.

Animesh Roy, the panchayat pradhan of Lalbazar in Sitalkuchi, was returning home along with an aide on Thursday night when he was attacked, they said.

Armed men, who are yet to be identified, fired targetting him. Roy received a gunshot wound on his right thigh, they added.

Roy's aide was also injured in the firing, a police officer said.

An investigation was underway and efforts were on to nab those behind the attack, he said.

''We are also talking to his family... they are not saying much,'' he added.

Roy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district and his condition is very critical, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024