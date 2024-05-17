KZN unveils plans to establish service delivery points to township communities

In a move to enhance accessibility to essential services, the Department of Employment and Labour in KwaZulu-Natal has unveiled plans to establish service delivery points within the township communities of Durban.

During an Employer Breakfast Session held at the KwaMashu Indoor Sports Centre, north of Durban, Provincial Operations Chief Director, Edward Khambula, revealed details of the Employment and Labour Service Delivery Office Points programme set to cover areas including Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu (INK), and Umlazi township.

Khambula emphasized that the approval of these service points aims to bring government services closer to the communities. He highlighted the significance of expanding into townships like Umlazi, recognizing the inconvenience faced by individuals who must travel to urban centers to access services.

The breakfast session, organized in collaboration with the Department of Small Business Development, provided a platform for small business operators to engage with the department and gain insights into various labour laws applicable in the country.

Khambula stressed the importance of educating and supporting small businesses in townships to comply with labour laws. He reiterated that the department offers assistance free of charge and encourages employers to seek guidance on mitigating non-compliance issues.

Acknowledging the challenges of unemployment and the dire state of the economy, Khambula assured employers of the department's commitment to providing support and exemptions where necessary. He urged employers not to evade inspectors but rather seek guidance on obtaining exemptions and managing outstanding payments through instalments to prevent job losses.

Employment and Labour Minister, Thula Nxesi, is slated to attend the Jobs and Careers Fair scheduled to take place in Umlazi on Friday, further demonstrating the government's dedication to addressing employment challenges and fostering economic opportunities in township communities.