National Workshop on Steel Sector Sustainability Drives Collaborative Solutions

Today, the Ministry of Steel held a pivotal National Workshop titled "Forging Sustainability in the Steel Sector" at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, aiming to foster sustainable practices within the steel industry. The workshop convened stakeholders to deliberate on crucial issues concerning sustainability, emerging technologies, and strategies to overcome challenges in the sector.

The inaugural session witnessed the participation of Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary of the Ministry of Steel, alongside Ms. Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC), as well as officials from the Ministry of Steel & Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), industry experts, and other stakeholders from the steel sector.

Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha emphasized the workshop's significance as part of an ongoing dialogue initiated by the Ministry of Steel with other ministries, including the MoEFCC and NITI Aayog, to address sustainability concerns in the steel sector.

Addressing the challenge of escalating carbon emissions amidst increasing demand, Secretary Sinha highlighted India's per ton crude steel emission, which surpasses the global average by 25%. He attributed this discrepancy to factors such as the scarcity of natural gas, the quality of available iron ore necessitating beneficiation for Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) processes, and limited scrap availability, with domestic scrap generation estimated at only 20-25 million tonnes.

To combat these challenges, Secretary Sinha outlined the efforts of a task force, comprising the Ministry of Mines and the MoEFCC, focused on promoting the beneficiation of low-grade iron ore to enhance its suitability for steelmaking. He also discussed policy initiatives such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) proposed for the auto sector by the MoEFCC to augment vehicle scrap availability.

Despite the hurdles, Secretary Sinha emphasized the imperative for the steel industry to undertake responsible actions to significantly reduce carbon emissions. He urged industry stakeholders to proactively embrace sustainability measures while affirming the Ministry's commitment to provide guidance and support.

The Ministry of Steel has established 14 task forces to address various facets of sustainability, including energy efficiency enhancement, renewable energy utilization, and emission reduction initiatives. Moreover, efforts are underway to optimize water consumption in steelmaking and utilize steel slag effectively in construction and agriculture.

Secretary Sinha unveiled the Marginal Abatement Cost Curve toolkit, a vital resource aiding companies in prioritizing carbon emission reduction technologies. He stressed the importance of international standards in emission data collection and highlighted collaborative efforts towards green hydrogen-based DRI making.

Secretary Leena Nandan of the MoEFCC echoed the sentiment of collaboration and emphasized India's commitment to reducing emission intensity and transitioning towards non-fossil fuel energy sources. She underscored the significance of circular economy practices and international collaborations in sectors like green hydrogen and carbon capture.

In subsequent sessions, discussions revolved around leveraging technologies like AI for emissions monitoring, energy efficiency enhancement, and carbon markets to propel sustainability in the steel sector.