Training concludes for Somali Security Forces and ATMIS on combating IEDs

Eighty officers from the Somali Security Forces (SSF) and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have successfully completed a rigorous three-day training focused on combating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) commonly employed by illegal armed groups, notably Al-Shabaab.

Conducted by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the United Kingdom Mission Support Team (UK-MST), the training aimed to bolster the operational effectiveness of SSF in addressing IED risks across the Federal Member States (FMS). The comprehensive curriculum encompassed various facets of IED detection, disposal, and post-blast investigation techniques.

Brig. Gen. Kindu Gezu, ATMIS military Chief of Staff, emphasized the critical role of such training in fulfilling ATMIS's mandate to degrade Al-Shabaab and support Somalia's indigenous peace and security initiatives. He underscored the necessity of sustained vigilance in thwarting the persistent threat posed by IEDs, the primary weapon of choice for Al-Shabaab in its asymmetric warfare tactics.

Justin Smith, Chief of UNMAS, commended the fruitful collaboration among ATMIS, SSF, and UNMAS, which has yielded significant strides in neutralizing IEDs planted by Al-Shabaab militants. Since 2017, ATMIS Counter-IED teams have successfully detected and safely detonated 439 devices, averting an estimated 1,756 potential casualties. Notably, in 2023, ATMIS Search and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams cleared 74 percent of devices aimed at targeting ATMIS troops, thereby averting a potential 150 ATMIS casualties.

Col. Suleiman Ibrahim, ATMIS Military Chief Engineer, urged concerted efforts from all stakeholders to effectively combat the IED threat, highlighting its adverse impacts on livelihoods, infrastructure, and humanitarian relief operations. Acknowledging the challenges posed by IEDs, Col. Ibrahim emphasized the need for ingenuity, adaptability, and collaborative action in countering this menace.

Col. Adan Abdullahi Ali, Chief Engineer for the Somali National Army, expressed gratitude to ATMIS, UNMAS, and UK-MST for their contributions in equipping SSF with essential skills and resources to safeguard Somalia's peace and stability. The theme of this year's training workshop, 'Working towards a sustainable SSF Counter-IED capacity development in preparation for the Somalia security transition,' underscores the collective commitment to enhancing Somalia's security infrastructure.

Throughout the training, participants engaged in discussions surrounding Somalia's IED threats, the Somali National Army's threat assessment, and ongoing counter-IED operations. The collaborative efforts of UNMAS and ATMIS underscore a steadfast commitment to enhancing SSF's capacity in detecting and neutralizing IEDs, thereby ensuring civilian safety and security.