Mumbai Sanitation Hero Returns Gold, Earns Acclaim

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:09 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday felicitated a sanitation worker who handed over 150 gm of gold he found while sweeping a road in the city, an official said. Sunil Kumbhar, a group D cleaning staff of the BMC, found 150 gm of gold while sweeping Maharshi Karve Road near Kennedy Bridge on May 12. He first gave the valuables to his supervisor, Mukaram Balaram Jadhav, and the duo then approached the DB Marg police station and handed over the gold. On learning about the incident, BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani felicitated the two staffers and gifted them tickets to a play, the official said.

