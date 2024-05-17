Left Menu

Freshly Seized: ED Cracks Down on Shajahan Sheikh's Assets in West Bengal Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a fresh attachment order seizing assets worth over Rs 14 crore of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and associates in a money laundering case. Seventeen bank accounts and 55 properties were attached. Sheikh, arrested in March, built a “criminal empire” involving land grabbing, illegal fish farming, and more.

Representaive image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has issued a fresh attachment order for seizing assets worth more than Rs 14 crore of suspended West Bengal TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and those allegedly linked to him as part of a money laundering case investigation.

Seventeen bank accounts holding Rs 3.78 crore and 55 immovable properties measuring 38.90 bighas worth Rs 10.50 crore in the name of Sheikh, his brother Sk Alomgir, Sekh Sumaia Hafizia Trust (represented by Sk Alomgir), Sheikh's ''accomplices'' Abdul Alim Molla and Shib Prasad Hazra apart from some others have been attached.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the central agency said in a statement.

In March, the ED had issued the first order for attaching assets worth Rs 12.78 crore in this case.

Shajahan Sheikh, the ED said, created a ''criminal empire'' in the area revolving around land grabbing, illegal fish farming and trading, grabbing brick fields, cartelisation of contracts, collection of illegal taxes/levies and commission on land deals etc.

Sheikh was arrested by the ED on March 30 in connection with a case of mob assault on the agency's officials when they went to search his premises in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on January 5 in relation to a money laundering case linked to alleged scam in PDS ration distribution in the state.

The latest money laundering investigation against Sheikh and his associates stems from multiple FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against them on charges of giving threats, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, land grabbing etc.

The ED said it has recorded the statement of various persons in the case including that of local farmers, tribals, fish merchants, agents, exporters, landowners and contractors and has also seized three SUVs belonging to Shajahan, and Alomgir.

The total ''proceeds of crime'' in this money laundering case are estimated at Rs 288.20 crore, as per the ED.

Sheikh, Alomgir, Hazra and Molla were arrested by the agency and they are lodged in jail under judicial custody.

