"₹50 Lakh Cash Haul in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar"

Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar arrested Arjun Bhaskar Mundlik and Siddhesh Arjun Mundlik after finding Rs 50 lakh in cash. They were intercepted in the Sillikhana area and could not explain the money's source. An investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:56 IST
Police nabbed two persons and seized Rs 50 lakh in cash here on Friday, an official said. Arjun Bhaskar Mundlik (50) and Siddhesh Arjun Mundlik (23) were intercepted in Sillikhana area. As they could not explain the source of the cash, they were arrested, the official said, adding that probe was underway.

