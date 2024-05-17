"₹50 Lakh Cash Haul in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar"

Police nabbed two persons and seized Rs 50 lakh in cash here on Friday, an official said. Arjun Bhaskar Mundlik (50) and Siddhesh Arjun Mundlik (23) were intercepted in Sillikhana area. As they could not explain the source of the cash, they were arrested, the official said, adding that probe was underway.

