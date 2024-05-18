Left Menu

Fatal Clash in Latur: Land Dispute Turns Deadly

A 45-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a violent clash between farmers over a land dispute in Shindala village, Maharashtra's Latur district. Farmers attacked each other with sticks and iron rods. Police have registered a case against seven people, arresting four so far.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-05-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 19:53 IST
Fatal Clash in Latur: Land Dispute Turns Deadly
A 45-year-old man was killed and four were injured in a clash between farmers due to a land dispute at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Shindala village in the district on Thursday night, an official said. Farmers attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, and one of them, Vilas Venkat More (45), a resident of Shindalwadi, was killed on the spot, he said.

Four others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Latur, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against seven people, of which four have been arrested, assistant police inspector Rahul Kumar Bhol said.

