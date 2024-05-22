Israeli Communications Minister Orders Return of AP Equipment
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has instructed the return of camera equipment confiscated from the Associated Press. The equipment was seized under allegations of illegal live broadcasts to Al Jazeera, according to the Israeli Communications Ministry and the AP.
Israeli Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said he has ordered the return of camera equipment belonging to the Associated Press, news outlet Axios reported on Tuesday.
The Israeli authorities had confiscated the AP equipment, saying the news agency was breaking the law by providing a live broadcast to Al Jazeera television, AP and Israel's Communications Ministry said.
