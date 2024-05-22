Israeli Communications Minister Orders Return of AP Equipment

Israeli Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said he has ordered the return of camera equipment belonging to the Associated Press, news outlet Axios reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli authorities had confiscated the AP equipment, saying the news agency was breaking the law by providing a live broadcast to Al Jazeera television, AP and Israel's Communications Ministry said.

