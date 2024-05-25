Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Illegal Gold Mine in Northern Kenya Claims Lives

An illegal gold mine in Hillo, northern Kenya collapsed, killing at least five miners due to a landslide. Marsabit County Police reported the miners died instantly as debris buried them. Despite a ban on mining activities issued in March, operations continued, violating laws and lacking environmental assessments.

Updated: 25-05-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

An illegal gold mine collapsed in northern Kenya, leaving at least five miners dead, police said Saturday. The collapse of the Hillo mine in the Dabel area near the Kenyan border with Ethiopia on Friday was attributed to a landslide. Marsabit County Police Commander Patrick Mwakio said the miners died on the spot after the debris covered them.

No other miners have been found and it was not clear if anyone else was missing in the collapse. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki in March declared the area disturbed and banned mining activities after clashes over a mining dispute led to the deaths of seven people.

The mining activities were also in violation of the law because no environmental impact assessment had been done, and the tunnels were described as weak and on the brink of cave-in. Residents told media outlets that mining had continued despite the March ban and blamed authorities for allowing it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

