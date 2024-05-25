NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Naxalites for Triple Homicide in Chhattisgarh
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three Naxalites accused of killing three civilians on suspicion of being police informers in Chhattisgarh. The trio, members of CPI (Maoist), were involved in the abduction and subsequent murder of the civilians. They face charges under IPC and UAPA.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against three Naxalites for killing three civilians on suspicion of being police informers.
All the three accused are members of CPI (Maoist) and were found to be involved in the group's criminal conspiracy related to abduction of six civilians from Morkhnadi village of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, an NIA statement said. Three of them were later killed after labelling them as police informers at a self-styled 'jan adalat' - a kind of parallel judiciary conducted by CPI (Maoist) cadres and their associates in Modemarka forest on November 1, 2023, it said.
The three accused have been identified as Sannu Ram Atlami alias Sunil, Suresh Katlami alias Kachlami and Sanker Nureti alias Shanker, it said. In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Jagdalpur, the NIA charged the trio under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
They were actively involved in the conspiracy of abducting and killing of three innocent civilians and promoting and propagating the terror agenda of CPI(Maoist) operating in that area through various fronts including Krantikari Kishan Committee, Mahila Mukti Manch, Revolutionary People's Council (RPC), Jantana Sarkar etc., the probe agency said.
Jantana Sarkar has been declared an unlawful organisation of CPI (Maoist) by the Chhattisgarh government.
