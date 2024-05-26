Left Menu

Police constable booked under NDPS Act dismissed in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-05-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 15:03 IST
Police constable booked under NDPS Act dismissed in J-K's Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable booked last year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was dismissed from service in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, an official said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Mohita Sharma ordered the dismissal of selection grade constable Tariq Hussain Shah for his prolonged unauthorised absence from duties and alleged involvement in drug trafficking, a police spokesperson said.

Shah was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Jammu's Bakshi Nagar police station last year.

In her detailed factual report, Sharma observed that the charges of violations of police rules and regulations, absenteeism, grave misconduct, indiscipline and negligence were proved against the constable, making him unfit to serve the department.

''The stern departmental action of dismissal has been taken after the delinquent cop did not pay heed to series of signals, attendance notices and show cause notices which were served upon him,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024