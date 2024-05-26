Owner of east Delhi children's hospital where fire killed seven newborns arrested: Police
Police arrested the owner of the east Delhi children's hospital where a fire killed seven newborns, officials said on Sunday.
Dr Naveen Kichi had been on the run since the fire outbreak late on Saturday, they said.
Delhi Fire Services officials said a blaze erupted at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday and spread to two adjacent buildings.
Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, they said.
Delhi Police has booked him under sections 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Vivek Vihar police station.
