BRIEF-U.S. Lawmakers To Meet President President Lai On Monday, Taiwan Presidential Office Says
May 26 (Reuters) -
* U.S. LAWMAKERS VISITING TAIWAN THIS WEEK WILL MEET PRESIDENT LAI CHING-TE ON MONDAY, TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
