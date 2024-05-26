Decomposed Body Found in Thane's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The decomposed body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, an official said. Some people alerted the police about a body in the Yeoor area of the national park, which straddles Mumbai and Thane. Local firemen and civic workers brought the body down from the tree, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation. The body was identified as that of one Pritam Rakesh Ziman, who had been missing since May 22, said assistant inspector Anil Shirole of Chitalsar police station.

Ziman was jobless he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)