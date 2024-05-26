Left Menu

Decomposed Body Found in Thane's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The decomposed body of 25-year-old Pritam Rakesh Ziman was discovered hanging from a tree in Maharashtra’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Local firemen and civic workers retrieved the body, which had been reported missing since May 22. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:49 IST
Decomposed Body Found in Thane's Sanjay Gandhi National Park
  • Country:
  • India

The decomposed body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, an official said. Some people alerted the police about a body in the Yeoor area of the national park, which straddles Mumbai and Thane. Local firemen and civic workers brought the body down from the tree, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation. The body was identified as that of one Pritam Rakesh Ziman, who had been missing since May 22, said assistant inspector Anil Shirole of Chitalsar police station.

Ziman was jobless he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024