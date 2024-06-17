Left Menu

Alisher Usmanov Takes Legal Action Against UBS Europe SE

Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov has filed a lawsuit against UBS Europe SE in Frankfurt. The legal action stems from what Usmanov's lawyers allege are unfounded reports by the bank about his transactions, which led to an investigation. The lawsuit aims to establish the bank's liability for damages.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:44 IST
Alisher Usmanov Takes Legal Action Against UBS Europe SE
Alisher Usmanov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov has filed a lawsuit against the bank UBS Europe SE in Frankfurt over what his lawyers said were unsubstantiated reports made about his transactions that triggered an investigation of him. "We have filed a lawsuit against UBS Europe SE Frankfurt on behalf of Mr Usmanov personally for the court to establish the fundamental facts and the bank's liability for damages," Peter Gauweiler, a lawyer representing Usmanov, said in a statement.

"The Frankfurt am Main General Prosecutor's Office and the Council of the EU have issued numerous erroneous decisions for which UBS is partly responsible, in particular, due to the use of its suspicious transaction reports as an instrument for the purposes of criminal prosecution and EU sanctions policy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024