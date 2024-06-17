Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Goods Train Collides with Sealdah-bound Express in Darjeeling

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of lives from a train accident in West Bengal. A goods train collided with the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, causing the derailment of three coaches. The death toll stands at nine, with several injuries reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed sorrow over the tragic train accident in West Bengal.

Early this morning, a stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express was struck by a goods train, causing three rear coaches to derail in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, as reported by officials.

The Railway Board has confirmed that the death toll has reached nine, with nine individuals critically injured and another 32 sustaining minor injuries.

In a Hindi post on the social media platform X, Adityanath described the accident as 'extremely sad and heart-breaking,' offering his condolences to the affected families. 'I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and swift recovery to the injured,' he stated.

Officials revealed that those who perished include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train.

