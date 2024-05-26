Left Menu

Escalating Clashes in Southern Lebanon: New Wave of Israeli Strikes Results in Casualties

At least eight people were killed by Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, with casualties reported in villages including Aita al-Shaab, Houla, and Yaroun. Hezbollah mourned four fighters killed in the strikes and launched katyusha rockets in response. The intensifying conflict raises fears of broader war amid ongoing tensions.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-05-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 23:15 IST
Escalating Clashes in Southern Lebanon: New Wave of Israeli Strikes Results in Casualties
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

At least eight people were killed on Sunday by Israeli strikes in villages across southern Lebanon, Lebanese security sources said. They said two people were killed in Aita al-Shaab, three in Houla, two in Yaroun and a driver whose motorcycle was targeted along a main road in Naqoura.

Hezbollah said on Sunday it mourned four of its fighters from Israeli strikes, and that it responded to the attacks by launching dozens of katyusha rockets towards Israeli army reserve units along Israel's northern border. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, running in parallel to the nearly eight-month-long war in Gaza, has been the most intense since 2006.

Increased bombardment from both sides has fuelled concerns of a bigger war between the heavily-armed adversaries. Hezbollah has repeatedly said that it will cease fire when the Israeli offensive in Gaza stops, but that it is also ready to fight on if Israel continues to attack Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024