UNICEF Chief meets with Pope Francis to advocate for millions of children

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell concluded a three-day visit to Rome, where she met with Pope Francis and participated in the Vatican's inaugural children's day event to advocate for the millions of children affected by poverty, conflict, and climate crises.

“It is not easy to be a child in the world today. Hundreds of millions of children continue to have their lives torn apart by war and violence, by poverty and inequality, and by the impact of climate change, like droughts, wildfires, stronger storms, and pollution,” Russell said. “Pope Francis has warned about a globalization of indifference. We must turn indifference or disregard for the rights and well-being of children into a globalization of peace, kindness, and caring for every child, everywhere.”

On Saturday, Russell joined Pope Francis and tens of thousands of children from across the globe, including those from war-torn regions, at Rome’s Olympic Stadium. The event, organized by the Holy See's Dicastery for Culture and Education, included parents, local celebrities, and hundreds of UNICEF volunteers. Russell urged the children present and those watching worldwide to contribute to creating a more peaceful, equitable, and liveable world.

On Sunday, Russell, accompanied by 10 children, met privately with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The meeting included Father Enzo Fortunato and Mr. Aldo Cagnoli. Russell presented the Pope with two paintings by children from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country both she and the Pope have visited, witnessing firsthand the dire conditions faced by children.

“In any conflict or disaster, children always suffer first, and they suffer the most,” Russell emphasized. “We need to listen to the voices of children and deliver on a world that is fit for every child. We cannot be complacent when children are being killed, harmed, and deprived of their futures.”

Approximately 400 million children—about one in every five—are living in or fleeing from conflict zones, including Gaza, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Ukraine, and Yemen. Additionally, over 1 billion children live in countries at ‘extremely high-risk’ from the impacts of climate change.

During her visit, Russell also met with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to discuss ways to better protect vulnerable children globally, including those in humanitarian emergencies and migrant and refugee children. She was accompanied by UNICEF youth advocate Hannah Imordi, who shared her harrowing journey from Nigeria to Italy at age 17. Now 23, Imordi uses her experience to empower others and amplify the voices of unaccompanied children, young migrants, and refugees.

Russell’s visit marked the 50th anniversary of advocacy and fundraising efforts by UNICEF’s National Committee in Italy. She thanked the Government and people of Italy for their longstanding support of UNICEF’s work on behalf of children worldwide.