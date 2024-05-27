World Court Demands Israel Halt Gaza Offensive: German Minister Speaks Out

The World Court ruling urging Israel to immediately halt its military offensive on the southern part of the Gaza strip is binding and must be respected, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of an EU ministers' meeting on Monday.

"No Israeli hostage will be freed if more people now have to shelter in tents", Baerbock said, referring to the streams of displaced people following Israel's continued strikes.

"International humanitarian law applies for all, also for Israel's conduct of the war," she added.

