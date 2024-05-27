Left Menu

World Court Demands Israel Halt Gaza Offensive: German Minister Speaks Out

The World Court's ruling for Israel to halt its military actions in southern Gaza is binding, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She highlighted that continuing strikes have displaced many, stressing the urgency of adhering to international humanitarian law, even in times of conflict.

The World Court ruling urging Israel to immediately halt its military offensive on the southern part of the Gaza strip is binding and must be respected, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of an EU ministers' meeting on Monday.

"No Israeli hostage will be freed if more people now have to shelter in tents", Baerbock said, referring to the streams of displaced people following Israel's continued strikes.

"International humanitarian law applies for all, also for Israel's conduct of the war," she added.

