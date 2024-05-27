Left Menu

Jharkhand Minister's Remand Extended in Money Laundering Probe

A special PMLA court in Ranchi extended Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's custody with the Enforcement Directorate by three days for further inquiry in a money laundering case. Alam was initially taken into custody on May 15 and has had multiple remand extensions. The ED is investigating alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department.

A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Monday extended Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's remand with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three more days in connection with an alleged money laundering case, his legal representatives said.

Alam had been taken into custody by the ED on May 15 following two days of interrogation at the agency's office. Initially remanded for six days by the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court starting May 17, his remand was subsequently extended for five days on May 22.

Alam's lawyer, Kishlay Prasad, said that the ED prayed for a three-day extension of remand for further inquiry, which was granted by the court.

''The ED indicated the necessity for additional inquiries and the requirement for details regarding immovable properties,'' Prasad elaborated.

Alam, who serves as the state parliamentary affairs minister and represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand Assembly, is under investigation for alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department.

The ED's focus on Alam intensified following the arrests of his personal secretary, Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52), and Lal's domestic help, Jahangir Alam (42). During a raid on May 6 at a flat associated with them, the central agency uncovered over Rs 32 crore in cash.

