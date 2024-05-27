Juvenile's Blood Sample Swapped in Pune Porsche Crash

Top stories from western region at 5:10 pm.

BOM28 MH-LD ACCIDENT **** Porsche car crash: 'Juvenile's blood sample changed to show no trace of alcohol'; 2 doctors held Pune: Pune Police investigating the Porsche car crash case on Monday said the blood samples of the juvenile driver were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with another person's samples which showed no traces of alcohol and arrested two doctors of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital. **** BOM24 CG-MANJHI-PADMA AWARD **** Will return Padma award, says traditional medicine practitioner Manjhi after threats from Naxalites Narayanpur: Traditional medicine practitioner Hemchand Manjhi, renowned for his stellar work from a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, on Monday said he will return his Padma Shri award, after he received threats from Naxalites. **** BOM20 GJ-HC-FIRE TRAGEDY **** Game zone fire: Gujarat HC raps Rajkot civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Rajkot civic body over the game zone fire which left 27 persons dead, and said it does not have faith in the state machinery which gets into action only after innocent lives are lost. **** BOM15 GJ-FIRE-LD-SUSPENSION **** Rajkot game zone fire: 2 cops, civic staff among 6 officials suspended for negligence Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Monday ordered the suspension of six officials in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire that claimed 27 lives. **** BOM26 MH-EX-MAYOR-LD FIRING **** Maharashtra: AIMIM functionary and ex-Malegaon mayor Abdul Sheikh injured in firing Nashik: Former Malegaon mayor and AIMIM functionary Abdul Malik Yunus Sheikh was injured after two motorbike-borne persons allegedly fired at him in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)