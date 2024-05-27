UNHCR welcomes commitments at ID4Africa 2024 on digital ID systems for displaced people in Africa

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has commended the commitments made by several African nations to integrate refugees and stateless individuals into their national identification systems at the ID4Africa 2024 annual general meeting held in Cape Town. Countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zambia showcased successful and ongoing initiatives, including comprehensive legal frameworks, digital ID programs, and measures to ensure access to financial and social services.

Key Highlights and Commitments:

Digital Transformation Strategy: Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR’s Director of the Regional Bureau for Southern Africa, emphasized the importance of the Digital Transformation Strategy, which guides the implementation of systems benefiting all, especially those facing forced displacement.

Workshop Focus: The workshop, attended by various stakeholders, concentrated on empowering Africa’s forcibly displaced and stateless populations through inclusive digital ID systems. It aimed to measure progress, identify gaps, and enable effective interventions.

Legal Frameworks and Inclusion: Discussions centered around creating legal frameworks to integrate displaced and stateless people into national ID systems, ensuring compliance with international standards. Insights were drawn from successful initiatives like Ethiopia’s National Digital ID.

Enhanced Service Delivery: Governments and partners highlighted progress in enhancing identity systems to protect refugees and foster their inclusion in national systems. Initiatives included facilitating seamless integration between refugee and national ID systems, improving service delivery, and allowing displaced individuals to open bank accounts and acquire SIM cards using refugee IDs.

Birth Registration and Certification: Ensuring birth registration and certification for all forcibly displaced and stateless people was underscored as a critical measure.

Policy Impact: Dr. Joseph J. Atick, Executive Chairman of ID4Africa, emphasized that identification is crucial for the survival of displaced individuals. The workshop facilitated by UNHCR was noted as one of the most impactful policy events hosted by ID4Africa.

Statements from Leaders:

Angèle Djohossou, Bureau Deputy Director for the Regional Bureau for Southern Africa, stressed the importance of recognized legal identity for safeguarding the rights and protection of the displaced, and advancing solutions within an inclusive digital society.

Dr. Joseph J. Atick highlighted the significance of identification for survival, reinforcing the workshop's impact on policy.

Future Collaboration: UNHCR and ID4Africa will continue to promote collaboration and knowledge exchange among African states, supported by civil society and other actors. The goal is to ensure every forcibly displaced and stateless person acquires recognized legal identity by integrating them into national digital ID systems, thereby facilitating effective access to national services and the digital economy, ensuring no one is left behind.

These initiatives mark a significant step towards socio-economic progress and the empowerment of displaced populations in Africa and beyond.