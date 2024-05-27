Ajay Kumar Sharma Recommended as Director (Personnel) for SJVN

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has put forward Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma for the esteemed position of Director (Personnel) at SJVN, a prominent Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power. Following a rigorous interview process held on May 24, 2024, Shri Sharma emerged as the top candidate among eleven contenders, securing the recommendation from PESB.

Currently serving as General Manager in the Corporate Human Resources department at SJVN, Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma has exhibited exemplary leadership and expertise in various domains of HR management. His tenure at SJVN, which began in October 2009, has been marked by significant contributions across personnel planning, administration, industrial relations, welfare, HR policy, training, development, and procurement.

Prior to joining SJVN, Shri Sharma garnered valuable experience during his tenure at Steel Authority of India Limited from 1996 to 2009. His academic qualifications include a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, an MBA in Human Resources from IGNOU, and completion of the Executive Development Program in HRM from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Born on April 8, 1974, Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma traces his roots to the village of Khargat in the Sihunta subdivision of Chamba District. His commendable qualifications, extensive experience, and dedication to the field of HR make him a fitting choice for the esteemed role of Director (Personnel) at SJVN.