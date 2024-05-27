Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Sharma Recommended as Director (Personnel) for SJVN

Following a rigorous interview process held on May 24, 2024, Shri Sharma emerged as the top candidate among eleven contenders, securing the recommendation from PESB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:00 IST
Ajay Kumar Sharma Recommended as Director (Personnel) for SJVN
Prior to joining SJVN, Shri Sharma garnered valuable experience during his tenure at Steel Authority of India Limited from 1996 to 2009. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has put forward Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma for the esteemed position of Director (Personnel) at SJVN, a prominent Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power. Following a rigorous interview process held on May 24, 2024, Shri Sharma emerged as the top candidate among eleven contenders, securing the recommendation from PESB.

Currently serving as General Manager in the Corporate Human Resources department at SJVN, Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma has exhibited exemplary leadership and expertise in various domains of HR management. His tenure at SJVN, which began in October 2009, has been marked by significant contributions across personnel planning, administration, industrial relations, welfare, HR policy, training, development, and procurement.

Prior to joining SJVN, Shri Sharma garnered valuable experience during his tenure at Steel Authority of India Limited from 1996 to 2009. His academic qualifications include a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, an MBA in Human Resources from IGNOU, and completion of the Executive Development Program in HRM from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Born on April 8, 1974, Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma traces his roots to the village of Khargat in the Sihunta subdivision of Chamba District. His commendable qualifications, extensive experience, and dedication to the field of HR make him a fitting choice for the esteemed role of Director (Personnel) at SJVN.

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024