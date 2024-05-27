IRS Officer Arrested in Live-In Partner's Tragic Death in Noida
The Noida Police have arrested IRS officer Saurabh Meena in connection with the death of his live-in partner, Shilpa Gautham, whose body was found hanging from a fan in their apartment. Initial investigations suggest a case of suicide. Legal proceedings are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Noida Police has arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in connection with the death of his live-in partner, whose body was found inside their apartment in a posh society here on May 25, officials said on Monday.
The police said the body of the woman, who worked for BHEL, was found hanging from a fan inside the flat on tower number 8 of Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 here and it appeared to be a case of suicide.
Accused Saurabh Meena (35) is an IRS officer of the 2016 batch while the deceased Shilpa Gautham (37) worked at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), according to a police official.
''We received an information on Sunday about the suicide of a woman in Lotus Boulevard society. Immediately a team of local Sector 39 police station reached the spot and it was found that the woman, who was living there with her friend Saurabh, had died by hanging from the fan,'' Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said.
''The police field unit also reached the spot for investigation and the woman's family were also called in there after which the body was sent for post-mortem,'' Mishra said.
He said later the woman's family filed a complaint with the police after which an FIR was lodged in the matter.
Saurabh has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the additional DCP said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
LS Polls: PDP chief Mufti writes to ECI, seeks intervention to stop "illegal" arrest of party workers
Former US Marine pilot arrested in Australia worked with Chinese hacker, lawyer says
ED Given Deadline by SC to Respond to Ex-Jharkhand CM's Plea Over Impending Arrest in Money Laundering Case
Nijjar Case Developments: EAM Jaishankar Clarifies on Latest Arrest
Supreme Court Directs ED to Respond by May 17th in Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Arrest Plea