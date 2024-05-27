Left Menu

IRS Officer Arrested in Live-In Partner's Tragic Death in Noida

The Noida Police have arrested IRS officer Saurabh Meena in connection with the death of his live-in partner, Shilpa Gautham, whose body was found hanging from a fan in their apartment. Initial investigations suggest a case of suicide. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:37 IST
IRS Officer Arrested in Live-In Partner's Tragic Death in Noida
IRS officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police has arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in connection with the death of his live-in partner, whose body was found inside their apartment in a posh society here on May 25, officials said on Monday.

The police said the body of the woman, who worked for BHEL, was found hanging from a fan inside the flat on tower number 8 of Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 here and it appeared to be a case of suicide.

Accused Saurabh Meena (35) is an IRS officer of the 2016 batch while the deceased Shilpa Gautham (37) worked at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), according to a police official.

''We received an information on Sunday about the suicide of a woman in Lotus Boulevard society. Immediately a team of local Sector 39 police station reached the spot and it was found that the woman, who was living there with her friend Saurabh, had died by hanging from the fan,'' Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said.

''The police field unit also reached the spot for investigation and the woman's family were also called in there after which the body was sent for post-mortem,'' Mishra said.

He said later the woman's family filed a complaint with the police after which an FIR was lodged in the matter.

Saurabh has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the additional DCP said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024