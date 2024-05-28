China Advocates for Peace in Red Sea Amid Rising Maritime Attacks
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged an end to attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea and called for safe navigation during a meeting with his Yemen counterpart in Beijing. China is prepared to take a constructive role in resolving the issue, according to the foreign ministry.
