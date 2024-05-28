UN Committee Urges Ceasefire to Protect Disabled Individuals in Gaza

People with disabilities in Gaza are experiencing extreme distress, fearing they will be the first casualties due to their limited opportunities to flee or participate in evacuations, according to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

In a statement released today, the Committee highlighted that the absence of advance warnings in accessible formats, coupled with the destruction of communication networks, has made evacuation nearly impossible for Palestinians with disabilities.

"The vast destruction of housing and civil infrastructure and the resultant rubble has curtailed any possibility of movement that is essential to escape, evacuate and seek protection," the Committee stated.

The Committee cited the case of Y.M., an NGO advocate with a visual impairment, who was unable to escape his house during an attack. He was killed at home on December 7, 2023, leaving behind four young children. The Committee noted that Y.M. did not receive evacuation information in an accessible format and lacked access to specific accommodations and shelters.

Children with disabilities are particularly vulnerable, facing heightened risks of family separation and enduring significant suffering. The Committee shared the distressing account of a 14-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who lost her wheelchair during military attacks and had to be carried by her parents while fleeing. Exhausted and in danger, she pleaded with her mother to leave her behind to save themselves.

In overcrowded refugee camps, children like Amir, a boy with intellectual disabilities, have lost access to education and rehabilitation. Amir's condition has deteriorated, and he has become increasingly distressed since moving into a tent with his family.

Before October 7, 2023, 21% of Gazan households reported having at least one member with disabilities, with 58,000 people with disabilities identified in the official database of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. Since the conflict's escalation, more than 1,000 children have had limbs amputated. Accurate data collection remains challenging, but the numbers are believed to have increased significantly.

The Committee expressed alarm at the disproportionate impact on people with disabilities due to the destruction of hospitals, cut-off of essential services, and lack of access to humanitarian aid. It emphasized the critical need for medical care, psychosocial support, and protection from further impairments due to exposure to hazardous materials.

"The siege has caused a food crisis, further complicating the situation for persons with disabilities who face physical barriers to reaching distribution points or lack access to assistive devices or support," the Committee stated.

The Committee called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to halt attacks and violence against civilians. It reminded Israel, as the occupying power in Gaza and a State party to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, of its obligation under Article 11 to ensure the protection and safety of people with disabilities in situations of risk, including armed conflict.