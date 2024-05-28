Tragic Quarry Collapse in Aizawl: President Murmu Offers Condolences
On Tuesday, a stone quarry near Aizawl, Mizoram, collapsed due to incessant rains from cyclone Remal, resulting in ten fatalities and multiple individuals reported missing. President Droupadi Murmu has extended her condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the success of rescue and relief operations.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Mizoram's Aizawl in and prayed for the success of rescue and relief operations.
''I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery of the injured,'' she said.
Ten people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl on Tuesday morning amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal, police said.
The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.
''Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Aizawl in Mizoram. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery of the injured,'' Murmu said in a post on X.
