Clash During Religious Procession Leads to Charges in Thane

A case has been registered against 25 persons after two groups clashed over a petty issue during a religious procession in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident that occurred in Saravali village in Bhiwandi on Monday night, an official said.

The groups clashed over the issue of throwing gulal during a religious procession around 9.30 pm, he said A case has been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)