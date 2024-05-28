Left Menu

Maritime Mystery: Incident Off Yemen's Coast

British security firm Ambrey announced it is aware of an incident that took place 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, though further details remain undisclosed.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:18 IST
British security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday it is aware of an incident that occurred 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah.

No further details were provided about the incident.

