Maritime Mystery: Incident Off Yemen's Coast
British security firm Ambrey announced it is aware of an incident that took place 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, though further details remain undisclosed.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:18 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
