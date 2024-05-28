Left Menu

Merchant Vessel Damaged by Missile Strike Near Yemeni Coast

A merchant vessel off the Yemeni coast was targeted with three missiles, causing it to take on water and list to one side. The British security firm Ambrey reported that the vessel issued a distress call, indicating damage to the cargo hold. The Houthis have launched repeated strikes in the area.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:50 IST
(Adds details and background) DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) -

A merchant vessel off the Yemeni coast took on water and tilted to one side after being targeted with three missiles, British security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday. The vessel issued a distress call stating it had sustained damage to the cargo hold and was taking on water approximately 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, Ambrey added.

"According to the distress call, the vessel was listing," it said. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea region since November, later expanding to the Indian Ocean in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians.

