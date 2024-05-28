Left Menu

Tribal Community Blocks Road in Ranchi Over Vandalism of Sacred Site

In Ranchi, a section of the tribal community blocked the Airport road for three hours, protesting against the vandalism of their religious platform by unidentified individuals. Additional District Magistrate Rajeshwar Nath Alok arrived to pacify the protestors and promised a dialogue on June 6, leading to the blockade's end.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:18 IST
Tribal Community Blocks Road in Ranchi Over Vandalism of Sacred Site
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A section of the tribal community on Tuesday blocked the Airport road for about three hours in protest against vandalizing a platform of their religious place by unidentified miscreants in Ranchi, police said.

The agitators alleged that a platform of their Sarna Sthal, a tribal religious place, near the state hanger under the airport police station area was vandalized.

They were demanding the restoration of the platform.

Ranchi's additional district magistrate (law and order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors.

Alok said that the solution to the issue will be addressed through dialogues.

The protestors said that they withdrew the blockade after the administration agreed to discuss the issue on June 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024