Congress President Mourns Mizoram Quarry Tragedy, Urges Immediate Compensation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of several people in the stone quarry tragedy in Mizoram and urged the state government to ensure compensation to the families of the victims.

Wishing early recovery to those injured in the incident, he also asked Congress workers to extend all possible assistance to them. ''Extremely saddened by the loss of 14 precious lives in the stone quarry tragedy on the outskirts of Aizawl town in Mizoram. ''Our heart goes out to the victims and their families. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We urge the authorities and the State government to ensure that a compensation is provided to the victims at the earliest,'' he said in a post on X. ''Congress workers should provide all possible assistance to the victims. In this hour of tragedy, we strongly stand with them,'' Kharge said. At least 17 people, including two minors, were killed and six-seven others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, officials said.

Several other people also went missing in landslides elsewhere in the state capital which was cut off from the rest of the country.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town.

