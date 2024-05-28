Left Menu

Congress President Mourns Mizoram Quarry Tragedy, Urges Immediate Compensation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the Mizoram quarry tragedy that claimed 14 lives. He urged the state government to ensure compensation for victims' families and called on Congress workers to provide aid to the injured. Heavy rains caused the accident, with more people missing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:15 IST
Congress President Mourns Mizoram Quarry Tragedy, Urges Immediate Compensation
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of several people in the stone quarry tragedy in Mizoram and urged the state government to ensure compensation to the families of the victims.

Wishing early recovery to those injured in the incident, he also asked Congress workers to extend all possible assistance to them. ''Extremely saddened by the loss of 14 precious lives in the stone quarry tragedy on the outskirts of Aizawl town in Mizoram. ''Our heart goes out to the victims and their families. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We urge the authorities and the State government to ensure that a compensation is provided to the victims at the earliest,'' he said in a post on X. ''Congress workers should provide all possible assistance to the victims. In this hour of tragedy, we strongly stand with them,'' Kharge said. At least 17 people, including two minors, were killed and six-seven others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, officials said.

Several other people also went missing in landslides elsewhere in the state capital which was cut off from the rest of the country.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024