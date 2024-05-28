SAPS deployed at voting stations for safe and secure elections

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has taken significant measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens during the 2024 elections. Police officers have been deployed across various provinces to create a peaceful and secure environment for eligible voters.

In the Eastern Cape, SAPS Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka, emphasized the importance of upholding fundamental policing principles and executing their mandate professionally, impartially, and with integrity.

Similarly, in KwaZulu-Natal, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi gave clear instructions to members before deployment, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order during the election period.

In the North West and Free State provinces, police members have been deployed to voting stations to ensure peaceful conduct and safety for all involved, including voters, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials, and the general public.

Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane of the Free State Provincial Commissioner visited polling stations to cast her special vote and interact with operational members, reinforcing the commitment to safety during the elections.

In Limpopo, SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, along with Provincial Electoral Officer Nkaro Mateta, reassured citizens of the readiness of law enforcement agencies and the Electoral Commission to ensure free and peaceful elections.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, during the sending-off parade of police officers deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces, emphasized the importance of maintaining public order and preventing crime. He urged officers to ensure a peaceful and stable environment for voters to exercise their rights.

Overall, the SAPS has demonstrated a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of citizens throughout the electoral process.