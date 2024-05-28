IDF Denies Strike in Al-Mawasi Amid Gaza Conflict
The Israeli military has denied involvement in a reported strike in Al-Mawasi, Gaza, where 21 Palestinians were allegedly killed. Contrary to multiple reports, the Israel Defence Forces stated they did not target the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi. The situation remains tense amid ongoing conflict.
The Israeli military denied conducting a strike in Al-Mawasi in Gaza on Tuesday following reports that as many as 21 Palestinians were killed in an evacuation zone west of the city of Rafah.
"Contrary to the reports from the last few hours, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) did not strike in the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi," the military said in a statement.
