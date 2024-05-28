Kamala Harris Responds to Tragic Rafah Airstrike

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that "the word tragic doesn't even begin to describe" an Israeli airstrike that triggered a fire in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, killing 45 Palestinians.

Harris, speaking outside an event in Washington, was responding to a reporter's question about the weekend airstrike.

