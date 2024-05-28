Kamala Harris Responds to Tragic Rafah Airstrike
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris expressed deep sorrow over an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza, which resulted in a fire that killed 45 Palestinians. She said 'the word tragic doesn't even begin to describe' the event while addressing the media outside an event in Washington.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that "the word tragic doesn't even begin to describe" an Israeli airstrike that triggered a fire in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, killing 45 Palestinians.
Harris, speaking outside an event in Washington, was responding to a reporter's question about the weekend airstrike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement