Kamala Harris Responds to Tragic Rafah Airstrike

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris expressed deep sorrow over an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza, which resulted in a fire that killed 45 Palestinians. She said 'the word tragic doesn't even begin to describe' the event while addressing the media outside an event in Washington.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:03 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that "the word tragic doesn't even begin to describe" an Israeli airstrike that triggered a fire in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, killing 45 Palestinians.

Harris, speaking outside an event in Washington, was responding to a reporter's question about the weekend airstrike.

