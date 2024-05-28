Left Menu

Antony Blinken Urges Rapid Resolution in Sudan Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to urgently end the ongoing conflict in Sudan. During their call, they discussed enabling unhindered humanitarian access to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:52 IST
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need to urgently end the conflict in Sudan with Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a call on Tuesday, the State Department said.

The two also discussed ways to "enable unhindered humanitarian access, including cross border and cross line, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

