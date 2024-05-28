Antony Blinken Urges Rapid Resolution in Sudan Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need to urgently end the conflict in Sudan with Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a call on Tuesday, the State Department said.

The two also discussed ways to "enable unhindered humanitarian access, including cross border and cross line, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," it said.

