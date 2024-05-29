Left Menu

Pentagon's Pier for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Damaged in Rough Seas

The Pentagon announced that the US-built pier used for delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza has been damaged by rough seas. The pier will be removed for repairs in Ashdod, Israel, and is expected to take at least a week before being redeployed. The pier is crucial for supplying essential food and water amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 00:05 IST
Pentagon's Pier for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Damaged in Rough Seas
AI Generated Representative Image
  United States
  • United States

The Pentagon says the US-built temporary pier taking humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians has been damaged in rough seas and weather and will be removed from the coast of Gaza to be repaired.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday that over the next two days the pier will be pulled out and sent to the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, where US Central Command will repair it. She says the fixes will take "at least over a week" and then the pier will need to be anchored back into the beach in Gaza.

The pier is one of the few ways that food, water and other supplies are getting to Palestinians who the UN says are on the brink of famine amid the nearly eight-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

