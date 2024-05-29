Left Menu

Tragic Axing: Daughter Accused in Elderly Mother's Murder

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a 65-year-old woman named Lucy Majhian was allegedly axed to death by her daughter over a domestic issue. The incident came to light when her son discovered her lifeless body. Police have taken the daughter into custody for further investigation.

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman was axed to death allegedly by her daughter over a domestic issue in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The grim discovery came to light when the son of the 65-year-old victim, Lucy Majhian, returned from a fair on Tuesday night to find his mother's lifeless body with a head injury in Rasunia village under Chandil police station, police added.

Following a complaint, a police team led by officer-in-charge Varun Yadav swiftly responded, recovering the body and initiating further investigation. The body was subsequently sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Based on preliminary findings, Yadav said the victim's son informed police that his 25-year-old sister was present at home but was missing upon his return.

Yadav said the accused woman was on Wednesday taken into custody for interrogation. The incident was a fallout of a domestic feud, he alleged, adding that further investigation was underway.

