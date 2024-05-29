Left Menu

Brazil's Diplomatic Drama: Withdrawal of Ambassador to Israel Amid Gaza Tensions

Brazil's President Lula da Silva has withdrawn the country's ambassador to Israel following months of escalating tensions over Israel's actions in Gaza. Lula's harsh criticism and comparison of Israel's offensive to the Holocaust led to diplomatic repercussions, including a public reprimand of Brazil's ambassador in Jerusalem.

29-05-2024
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva withdrew his country's ambassador to Israel on Wednesday after months of tensions between the two countries over the war in Gaza.

The move was announced in Brazil's official gazette.

Lula has been a frequent critic of Israel's offensive in Gaza, which he compared to the Holocaust earlier this year. That led Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz to summon the Brazilian ambassador to the national Holocaust museum in Jerusalem for a public reprimand.

The removal of Brazil's ambassador is in response to that humiliating action and the fact that there has been no positive development since then, according to a person at Brazil's foreign ministry with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorised to speak publicly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

