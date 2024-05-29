Left Menu

Charges Dropped Against Scottie Scheffler Before PGA Championship

Charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler, arrested before the PGA Championship, have been dropped. Jefferson County Attorney stated insufficient evidence to prosecute Scheffler, who faced multiple counts, including felony assault on a police officer. Scheffler was released from jail in time to compete in the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 23:04 IST
Scottie Scheffler

The charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler stemming from his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, two weeks ago were dropped on Wednesday.

According to Golf Channel, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said there was not enough evidence to pursue further legal action against Scheffler, who was charged on May 17 with four counts, including a felony count of second-degree assault on a police officer. "Mr. Scheffler's actions, and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding, do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses," O'Connell said in the Golf channel report.

Scheffler was arrested for allegedly attempting to drive around traffic that was backed up due to a pedestrian fatality investigation outside Valhalla Golf Club. He was released from jail in time to compete in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

