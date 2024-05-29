Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler Cleared of Charges After Controversial Arrest

Charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler from his arrest before the PGA Championship in Louisville were dropped. Attorney Steve Romines stated that Scheffler, who faced multiple counts including assaulting a police officer, will not file a civil lawsuit and aims to focus on his career.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 23:24 IST
Scottie Scheffler

Charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler stemming from his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, two weeks ago were dropped on Wednesday, his attorney said.

Attorney Steve Romines said Scheffler, who was charged on May 17 with four counts, including a felony count of second-degree assault on a police officer, would also not be filing a civil lawsuit and wanted to focus on his golfing career. "We are pleased the case was dismissed today," Romines told reporters.

Scheffler was arrested for allegedly attempting to drive around traffic that was backed up due to a pedestrian fatality investigation outside Valhalla Golf Club. He was released from jail in time to compete in the tournament. According to the police report, an officer stopped Scheffler's vehicle and attempted to give him instructions but the golfer "refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging" the officer to the ground.

Scheffler, who was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, described the situation at the time as a "big misunderstanding". The Louisville Metro Police Department have since taken

"corrective action" against the officer who arrested Scheffler for not activating his body-worn camera during the incident.

Scheffler arrived at Valhalla that week as the pre-tournament favourite and seeking a fifth win in six starts and a second consecutive major title. He ultimately finished eight shots behind the winner and in a share of eighth place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

