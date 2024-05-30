$651 Million Boost for Frontline Police to Enhance Community Safety

In the 2024 Budget, the New Zealand Government is emphasizing increased support for frontline police to enhance community safety, as announced by Police Minister Mark Mitchell. This initiative is aimed at tackling crime effectively and ensuring that citizens can live peacefully. The key points and investments include:

Enhanced Funding and Resources for Police

Overall Investment: An additional $651 million over four years dedicated to frontline policing.

Reinvestment of Savings: $55.1 million in savings from back office functions reinvested into frontline services.

Specific Allocations

Additional Police Officers: $226.1 million allocated to recruit an extra 500 police officers.

Support for Frontline Policing: $424.9 million to bolster frontline operations, including:

Police Pay: $242.2 million to enhance police salaries.

Vehicles and Maritime Capability: $62.7 million for new police vehicles and maritime resources, including specialist vehicles for Armed Offenders Squads, utes for dog handlers and rural cops, patrol cars, and a new boat for the Auckland Police Maritime Unit.

Operational Enhancements

Event Response: Funding to improve the ability of police to respond to the over 1.2 million events they handle annually.

Specialized Vehicles: Introduction of new specialized vehicles to enhance the operational capabilities of police in various environments.

Legislative and Policy Measures

Tougher Laws: Implementation of stricter laws to target gangs, youth offenders, and ram raiders.

Rehabilitation and Reintegration: Enhanced support for remand prisoners to aid in rehabilitation and reintegration, prioritizing the needs of victims within the justice system.

Government’s Commitment

Minister Mitchell emphasized the Government's commitment to supporting the police and ensuring public safety. The investment in police resources and the implementation of tougher laws are part of a broader strategy to crack down on crime and ensure that offenders face real consequences. The Government's focus on victim-centric justice highlights its dedication to community safety and support for frontline officers.