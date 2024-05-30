Left Menu

$651 Million Boost for Frontline Police to Enhance Community Safety

Minister Mitchell emphasized the Government's commitment to supporting the police and ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:41 IST
$651 Million Boost for Frontline Police to Enhance Community Safety
The Government's focus on victim-centric justice highlights its dedication to community safety and support for frontline officers. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In the 2024 Budget, the New Zealand Government is emphasizing increased support for frontline police to enhance community safety, as announced by Police Minister Mark Mitchell. This initiative is aimed at tackling crime effectively and ensuring that citizens can live peacefully. The key points and investments include:

Enhanced Funding and Resources for Police

Overall Investment: An additional $651 million over four years dedicated to frontline policing.

Reinvestment of Savings: $55.1 million in savings from back office functions reinvested into frontline services.

Specific Allocations

Additional Police Officers: $226.1 million allocated to recruit an extra 500 police officers.

Support for Frontline Policing: $424.9 million to bolster frontline operations, including:

Police Pay: $242.2 million to enhance police salaries.

Vehicles and Maritime Capability: $62.7 million for new police vehicles and maritime resources, including specialist vehicles for Armed Offenders Squads, utes for dog handlers and rural cops, patrol cars, and a new boat for the Auckland Police Maritime Unit.

Operational Enhancements

Event Response: Funding to improve the ability of police to respond to the over 1.2 million events they handle annually.

Specialized Vehicles: Introduction of new specialized vehicles to enhance the operational capabilities of police in various environments.

Legislative and Policy Measures

Tougher Laws: Implementation of stricter laws to target gangs, youth offenders, and ram raiders.

Rehabilitation and Reintegration: Enhanced support for remand prisoners to aid in rehabilitation and reintegration, prioritizing the needs of victims within the justice system.

Government’s Commitment

Minister Mitchell emphasized the Government's commitment to supporting the police and ensuring public safety. The investment in police resources and the implementation of tougher laws are part of a broader strategy to crack down on crime and ensure that offenders face real consequences. The Government's focus on victim-centric justice highlights its dedication to community safety and support for frontline officers.

 

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024