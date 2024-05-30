Left Menu

Wanted Man Arrested in Thane for Cow Slaughter Offences

Sameer Tufel Qureshi, a 25-year-old man wanted for multiple offences under the cow slaughter law in Uttar Pradesh and carrying a Rs 50,000 reward, was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra. He was apprehended with the help of a Special Task Force and local crime branch, and subsequently taken to UP for further action.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:25 IST
Wanted Man Arrested in Thane for Cow Slaughter Offences
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man wanted for a number offences under the cow slaughter law in Uttar Pradesh and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The UP police got a tip that the accused, Sameer Tufel Qureshi, hailing from Bareilly district, was hiding in Mumbra area of Thane and they sought the help of their counterparts here, local crime branch's senior police inspector Dileep Patil said.

A Special Task Force (STF) team from Lucknow came to Thane in search of the accused. With the help of the local crime branch sleuths, they traced the accused to a shop in Shimla Park locality of Mumbra and arrested him on Tuesday, he said. The accused was subsequently taken to UP for further action, the official said.

The accused was facing eight cases on charges the cow slaughter law and the Arms Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024