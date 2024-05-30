Air Raid Alert Issued in Novorossiisk: Mayor Speaks Out
The Mayor of Novorossiisk, Andrei Kravchenko, issued an air raid alert but assured residents that the city is not under immediate attack. Security services have cautioned about a potential threat, prompting the alert.
The mayor of the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiisk issued an air raid alert on Thursday morning, but said the city was not under attack at the moment.
Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said on the Telegram messaging app that security services have warned authorities about a potential threat.
